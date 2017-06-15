 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION

[Jun 15, 2017, 7:52 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION, a Windows edition of the fighting game that uses 3D models for 2D combat for an unprecedented 5D experience. Here's the pitch:

KOF XIV is the newest entry in the acclaimed THE KING OF FIGHTERS series of fighting games. Lead by veteran creator and FATAL FURY creator Yasuyuki Oda, KOF XIV takes the iconic gameplay that the series is known for while implementing new 3D visuals, a first for a mainline entry in the series! Featuring a robust roster of 50 characters in the base game along with 4 DLC characters, including both returning fan favorites and new characters, this entry is perfect for veterans and newcomers alike!

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Dying Light's Year+ Free DLC Deluge
Pro Cycling Manager 2017 Released
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Zombies Chronicles Released
Pathfinder Adventures Released
Gorescript Released
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV STEAM EDITION
Vidar, Vidi, Vici
Play Killing Floor 2 for Free
It Came from E3 2017, Part 7
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.