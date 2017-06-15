Play Killing Floor 2 for Free

Live from the stage at today’s PC Gaming Show during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Tripwire Interactive Creative Director Bill Munk revealed the first big limited-time seasonal event for the hit survival shooter KILLING FLOOR 2. The Summer Sideshow will be hitting PC players’ update queues tomorrow, June 13 at 1:00PM Eastern Time, delivering tons of new content, new gameplay objectives and more over the course of the event, which ends July 11. The Summer Sideshow is also due to debut for the first time on PlayStation 4 later this Summer.



To kick off the Summer Sideshow and celebrate KILLING FLOOR 2’s very first seasonal event – a popular feature amongst fans of the first KILLING FLOOR - Tripwire Interactive is giving fans a Free Week of the game on Steam starting June 13, along with a 50% off sale running concurrently.



Check out the new KILLING FLOOR 2 Summer Sideshow trailer: