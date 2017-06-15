 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Jun 15, 2017, 10:36 am ET] - Post a Comment

AMD support offers the chance to once again relive the joys of driver installation with the release of new version 17.6.2 Crimson ReLive Edition reference drivers for AMD graphics cards. These actually may not do much for most users, as the only feature they list is a fix for one particular issue, saying they've cleared up a problem where "Performance in DiRT4™ when using 8xMSAA is lower than expected with the latest game build."

