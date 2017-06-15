 
Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC

[Jun 15, 2017, 10:36 am ET] - 1 Comment

Paradox Interactive offers a two-for-one announcement with the news that new DLC packs are now available for Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV, as promised earlier this month. This trailer shows off the Third Rome pack that's now available for Europa Universalis IV, their grand strategy sequel, and this one shows off the Death or Dishonor add-on for Hearts of Iron IV, the World War II RTS sequel. And since they were announced and released together, it follows that the two DLCs for two different games are also being offered as a bundle, as well as individually. Here's the double announcement:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer that’s never rushin’ out its games, today released new content for two of its best-selling Grand Strategy games, both focused on the nations of Eastern Europe during different, formative periods in history. Third Rome, a new immersion pack for Europa Universalis IV, adds new gameplay features for the Russian empire, and is available for $9.99. Death or Dishonor, a new country pack for Hearts of Iron IV, brings new events and national focuses to the nations bordering the Soviet Union during World War II – Romania, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, and Yugoslavia – and is available as well for $9.99. The two packs can also be purchased together in a discounted bundle for $17.98. Both packs are available today for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs.

In Third Rome, players will find new means to wield spiritual, political, and military control in the Russian empire, with new ranks of government and unique military units. Features include:

  • Tsardoms and Principalities: New ranks of Russian government with new abilities and, for Tsars, strong bonuses including the right to claim entire States – not just provinces.
  • Iconography: Commission great religious icons for the Orthodox church, boosting your empire’s power depending on the saint you choose to revere.
  • Siberian Frontier: Russian nations can slowly colonize uninhabited border regions, with no fear of native uprisings

Meanwhile, in Death or Dishonor, the Soviets lie on your eastern borders while the Axis march forth from the west. Players will have to find ways to come out of the war with their lives and/or their dignity intact. Features include:

  • Four New Focus Trees: Experience the war from the difficult perspectives of Hungary, Romania, Czechoslovakia, and Yugoslavia.
  • Equipment Conversion: Update your arsenal by converting older units -- or make use of captured enemy vehicles and gear.
  • New Diplomatic and Puppet Interactions: License military technology to bring other nations’ weapons to the field or sell your advances to the highest bidder.

Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC
