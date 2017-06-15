Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC

Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer that’s never rushin’ out its games, today released new content for two of its best-selling Grand Strategy games, both focused on the nations of Eastern Europe during different, formative periods in history. Third Rome, a new immersion pack for Europa Universalis IV, adds new gameplay features for the Russian empire, and is available for $9.99. Death or Dishonor, a new country pack for Hearts of Iron IV, brings new events and national focuses to the nations bordering the Soviet Union during World War II – Romania, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, and Yugoslavia – and is available as well for $9.99. The two packs can also be purchased together in a discounted bundle for $17.98. Both packs are available today for Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs.



In Third Rome, players will find new means to wield spiritual, political, and military control in the Russian empire, with new ranks of government and unique military units. Features include:

Tsardoms and Principalities: New ranks of Russian government with new abilities and, for Tsars, strong bonuses including the right to claim entire States – not just provinces.

Iconography: Commission great religious icons for the Orthodox church, boosting your empire’s power depending on the saint you choose to revere.

Siberian Frontier: Russian nations can slowly colonize uninhabited border regions, with no fear of native uprisings

Meanwhile, in Death or Dishonor, the Soviets lie on your eastern borders while the Axis march forth from the west. Players will have to find ways to come out of the war with their lives and/or their dignity intact. Features include: