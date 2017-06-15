Quake Champions BJ Blazkowicz Trailer

William Joseph “BJ” Blazkowicz had a glowing track record as the Office of Secret Actions’ (OSA) top agent. As part of this joint American-British agency, he helped thwart numerous German Regime techno-occult initiatives during World War II, including that of the Regime high officer Deathshead and his doomsday weapon. Deathshead planned to harness the power of the Black Sun Dimension to power his ultimate weapon, but was single-handedly stopped by BJ, who entered this strange alternate plane of reality to destroy the apparatus that would be the doomsday device’s power source.



During his mission, an explosion knocked BJ unconscious and rendered him comatose for 14 years while the battle continued to rage on in the world around him. When he finally awoke, he found that the world had moved on without him. The Regime had conquered the globe and was quashing any rebellions as quickly as they could form. BJ swore to assemble a Resistance force to wipe out the Regime, ending their reign of tyranny once and for all.