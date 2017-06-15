Quake Champions BJ Blazkowicz Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Bethesda Softworks offers a new trailer from Quake Champions, id Software's upcoming first-person shooter. The clip offers a look at Wolfenstein protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, who was recently unveiled as one of the game's characters. Bethesda.net has more on the only sfw BJ video you'll watch today:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 June 2017, 16:37.
Chatbear Announcements.