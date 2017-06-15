 
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Trailer

[Jun 15, 2017, 10:36 am ET] - 13 Comments

Bethesda.net also offers a new Gunning For Freedom trailer (NSFW) from Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus with another chance to see BJ Blazkowicz in action. The clip also features the developers at MachineGames discussing all that's going into the alternate history shooter. Here's word:

MachineGames isn’t just known for their strong storytelling. They’re also a powerhouse in the realm of pure gameplay. And their latest game is no different. Announced at the Bethesda E3 2017 Showcase, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus delivers the goods when it comes to intense – and intensely fun – shooter action.

“What really puts MachineGames on the map is that while we’re making really strong narrative games, we give enough room to have the proper gameplay experience,” says Senior Game Designer Arcade Berg. “It’s not that one is overpowering the other.”

From upgraded weapons to enhanced dual-wielding to bumped-up Nazi enemies, watch our latest video – with exclusive insights from the development team – for a first look at what’s new in The New Colossus.

While the gameplay has been taken to the next level for the latest chapter in BJ Blazkowicz’s saga, the goal remains the same: Obliterate the abhorrent Nazi regime. Which, of course, is all the motivation you’ll need to rally the resistance and liberate America. “They’re the perfect enemy,” says Executive Producer Jerk Gustafsson. “I mean, who doesn’t want to kill Nazis?”

But even with the futuristic technology and over-the-top action, The New Colossus will still make you feel like a real-world hero. “No matter how crazy things get, you are always emotionally invested in what you’re doing,” says Creative Director Jens Matthies. “For this game, our theme was catharsis. So at the end of it, I think you will be ready to go out on the streets and start a revolution.”

