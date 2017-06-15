 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Call Of Cthulhu Trailer

[Jun 15, 2017, 10:36 am ET] - 5 Comments

Here's the E3 2017 trailer from Call Of Cthulhu, Cyanide's upcoming RPG based on the works of H.P. Lovecraft. The trailer provides some pictures, and publisher Focus Home Interactive also supplies some accompanying words:

Call of Cthulhu, Cyanide Studio’s upcoming RPG-investigation game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, today unleashes its E3 Trailer. Plunge into the troubled mind of private investigator Edward Pierce, as his perception of reality becomes more and more skewed the closer he gets to the Great Dreamer’s sphere of influence. Clutch to your withering sanity to discover the conspiracies, the cultists and otherworldly terrors that inhabit the twisted universe imagined by Lovecraft… it is said that madness is the only way that can bring you to the truth.

Sent to Darkwater Island to uncover the truth behind a mysterious death of a family, your original assignment spirals out of control against a backdrop of suspicious locals, mutilated whales, and disappearing bodies. Pierce’s mind will suffer - balancing a razor-thin line between sanity and madness, your senses will be disrupted until you question the reality of everything around you. Trust no one. Creeping shadows hide lurking figures… and all the while, the Great Dreamer prepares for his awakening.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Europa Universalis IV and Hearts of Iron IV DLC
Quake Champions BJ Blazkowicz Trailer
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Trailer
Call Of Cthulhu Trailer
Insurgency Sandstorm E3 Trailer
HITMAN Hits macOS Next Week
Plague Tale: Innocence Trailer
It Came from E3 2017, Part 6
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
No PC Just Dance 2018
Space Hulk: Deathwing Return to Olethros Launches 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.