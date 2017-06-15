Insurgency Sandstorm E3 Trailer

The E3 2017 trailer
from Insurgency Sandstorm offers a cinematic look at this upcoming sequel
to the first-person shooter based on the Insurgency modification. The clip comes
along with a detailed outline:
Insurgency: Sandstorm is the sequel to
multi-million selling Insurgency by developers New World Interactive.
Designed to retain what made Insurgency great, and build upon it, the FPS epic
comes enhanced and expanded as a new game in Insurgency: Sandstorm, coming to
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will come with the addition of a host of new
modes and content to be revealed later, including a new Story Mode. This story
is playable cooperatively as a squad of up to four players (two player
split-screen) or alone, and is explored in the E3 Trailer.
In Insurgency: Sandstorm’s Story Mode, players will travel as a party cut off
from support across a war-torn landscape on a new mission that is deeply
personal.
The trailer is narrated by one of the main characters in the game, a U.S. Army
veteran turned volunteer soldier, who finds himself on an unexpected journey
alongside a female fighter native to the region and a few other characters yet
to be introduced. Their objectives have aligned, and their vision of the war
blurred as it touches each of them in different but converging ways.
Like Insurgency, the gameplay of Sandstorm rewards teamwork and objective-play
over personal success. Players will see new features such as drivable light
vehicles, character customization, unlockable cosmetic items, fire support
requests, ranked matchmaking, and more.