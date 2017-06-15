Insurgency Sandstorm E3 Trailer

Insurgency: Sandstorm is the sequel to multi-million selling Insurgency by developers New World Interactive.



Designed to retain what made Insurgency great, and build upon it, the FPS epic comes enhanced and expanded as a new game in Insurgency: Sandstorm, coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will come with the addition of a host of new modes and content to be revealed later, including a new Story Mode. This story is playable cooperatively as a squad of up to four players (two player split-screen) or alone, and is explored in the E3 Trailer.



In Insurgency: Sandstorm’s Story Mode, players will travel as a party cut off from support across a war-torn landscape on a new mission that is deeply personal.



The trailer is narrated by one of the main characters in the game, a U.S. Army veteran turned volunteer soldier, who finds himself on an unexpected journey alongside a female fighter native to the region and a few other characters yet to be introduced. Their objectives have aligned, and their vision of the war blurred as it touches each of them in different but converging ways.



Like Insurgency, the gameplay of Sandstorm rewards teamwork and objective-play over personal success. Players will see new features such as drivable light vehicles, character customization, unlockable cosmetic items, fire support requests, ranked matchmaking, and more.