HITMAN Hits macOS Next Week

Feral Interactive announces Mac users will soon be able to put out contracts in
HITMAN, as they are will release a macOS edition of the episodic
assassination game on June 20th. Their
HITMAN
mini-site is home to the port, and they celebrate the news with this
announcement trailer.
Here are the details, including word that this will only support AMD graphics
cards to start with:
Feral Interactive announces today that HITMAN™ - THE
COMPLETE FIRST SEASON, Io-Interactive’s critically-acclaimed creative stealth
action game, will be released for macOS on June 20th. Developed by
Io-Interactive, published by Square Enix for Windows and consoles, and released
on Linux by Feral, HITMAN was originally released in six episodes, making it the
first truly episodic AAA game.
As master assassin Agent 47, players will carry out contract hits on powerful,
high-profile targets in exotic locations around the world. Each mission is set
in a huge, intricate and heavily-populated sandbox level that offers players
complete freedom of approach, challenging them to complete it in the most
creative way possible.
From a glamourous Paris fashion show to Marrakesh’s bustling markets and on to a
luxurious Bangkok resort, each of HITMAN’s locations is brimming with
opportunities and secrets. Players will don disguises and create distractions to
infiltrate restricted areas, then use weapons, found objects and environmental
hazards to take out their targets and withdraw unseen.
“Since its launch in 2000, the Hitman series has defined the stealth genre, and
this game is very much a return to those roots,” said David Stephen, Managing
Director of Feral Interactive. “The multi-layered levels offer players vast
scope for exploration, while the devious distractions and outrageous disguises
provide countless ways to exploit their surroundings and remain incognito.”
HITMAN will be available from the Feral Store and Steam as HITMAN – THE COMPLETE
FIRST SEASON, which includes all locations and three bonus missions, and will be
priced at $59.99/£39.99/€49.99.
HITMAN for macOS will launch with support for AMD graphics cards only. Feral
hopes to announce more details regarding support for Nvidia and Intel graphics
cards shortly. The complete system requirements will be confirmed on release
day.