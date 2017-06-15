 
HITMAN Hits macOS Next Week

[Jun 15, 2017, 10:36 am ET] - Post a Comment

Feral Interactive announces Mac users will soon be able to put out contracts in HITMAN, as they are will release a macOS edition of the episodic assassination game on June 20th. Their HITMAN mini-site is home to the port, and they celebrate the news with this announcement trailer. Here are the details, including word that this will only support AMD graphics cards to start with:

Feral Interactive announces today that HITMAN™ - THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON, Io-Interactive’s critically-acclaimed creative stealth action game, will be released for macOS on June 20th. Developed by Io-Interactive, published by Square Enix for Windows and consoles, and released on Linux by Feral, HITMAN was originally released in six episodes, making it the first truly episodic AAA game.

As master assassin Agent 47, players will carry out contract hits on powerful, high-profile targets in exotic locations around the world. Each mission is set in a huge, intricate and heavily-populated sandbox level that offers players complete freedom of approach, challenging them to complete it in the most creative way possible.

From a glamourous Paris fashion show to Marrakesh’s bustling markets and on to a luxurious Bangkok resort, each of HITMAN’s locations is brimming with opportunities and secrets. Players will don disguises and create distractions to infiltrate restricted areas, then use weapons, found objects and environmental hazards to take out their targets and withdraw unseen.

“Since its launch in 2000, the Hitman series has defined the stealth genre, and this game is very much a return to those roots,” said David Stephen, Managing Director of Feral Interactive. “The multi-layered levels offer players vast scope for exploration, while the devious distractions and outrageous disguises provide countless ways to exploit their surroundings and remain incognito.”

HITMAN will be available from the Feral Store and Steam as HITMAN – THE COMPLETE FIRST SEASON, which includes all locations and three bonus missions, and will be priced at $59.99/£39.99/€49.99.

HITMAN for macOS will launch with support for AMD graphics cards only. Feral hopes to announce more details regarding support for Nvidia and Intel graphics cards shortly. The complete system requirements will be confirmed on release day.

