Plague Tale: Innocence Trailer

[Jun 15, 2017, 10:36 am ET]

A new E3 trailer from Plague Tale: Innocence, an adventure based on trying to survive a deadly epidemic with all the cutting-edge resources of the 14th century. The cinematic clip shows a swarm of rats that instantly kill anything without a light source, like rats do. The video comes with this description of the game:

Developed on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC by Asobo Studio, A Plague Tale: Innocence will offer an adventure supported by an original scenario, with gameplay that blends action, adventure and stealth phases.

Follow our protagonists Amicia and her little brother Hugo, both orphans and on the run from the terrifying Inquisition. Our young heroes will also need to survive against an even greater danger: supernatural swarms of rats that appeared with the great plague infecting across cities and countryside.

Key Features

  • An original story featuring two young orphans on the run from the Inquisition.
  • A gameplay that blends action, adventure and stealth phases.
  • Survive against an great danger: supernatural swarms of rats that appeared with the great plague.

