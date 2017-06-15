Plague Tale: Innocence Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A new E3 trailer from Plague Tale: Innocence, an adventure based on trying to survive a deadly epidemic with all the cutting-edge resources of the 14th century. The cinematic clip shows a swarm of rats that instantly kill anything without a light source, like rats do. The video comes with this description of the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 15 June 2017, 16:37.
Chatbear Announcements.