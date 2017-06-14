No PC Just Dance 2018

|
UbiBlog announces Just Dance 2018, accompanying the news with this video showing of the unveiling of the rhythm sequel at E3. Though Just Dance 2017 came to Windows, it seems the new game putting its foot down, and is only coming to consoles. Word is: "Just Dance 2018 arrives on (deep breath) Xbox One, Xbox 360 (with Kinect), Wii, Wii U, Switch, PS3 (with PlayStation Move) and PS4 on the 26th October. Check out Ubisoft Blog’s other E3 coverage, and stay tuned for all the latest on Just Dance 2018."
