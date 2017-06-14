 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

No PC Just Dance 2018

[Jun 14, 2017, 9:19 pm ET] - 4 Comments

UbiBlog announces Just Dance 2018, accompanying the news with this video showing of the unveiling of the rhythm sequel at E3. Though Just Dance 2017 came to Windows, it seems the new game putting its foot down, and is only coming to consoles. Word is: "Just Dance 2018 arrives on (deep breath) Xbox One, Xbox 360 (with Kinect), Wii, Wii U, Switch, PS3 (with PlayStation Move) and PS4 on the 26th October. Check out Ubisoft Blog’s other E3 coverage, and stay tuned for all the latest on Just Dance 2018."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
No PC Just Dance 2018
Space Hulk: Deathwing Return to Olethros Launches
The Walking Dead VR Games Planned
Archangel Video
It Came from E3 2017, Part 5
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Tyranny: Bastard's Wound Announced
Conan Exiles Free Expansion in August
Elite Dangerous The Return Patch Plans
Planet Coaster Summer Update This Month
Railway Empire Trailer
Bloody Zombies Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.