Space Hulk: Deathwing Return to Olethros Launches

[Jun 14, 2017, 9:19 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Streum On Studio now offers Return to Olethros, a free content update for Space Hulk: Deathwing, their Warhammer 40K first-person shooter. To celebrate, the game is on sale on Steam for 40% off. This post outlines all that it adds, saying, "This update adds exciting new content and features for players who dare enter the Genestealer-infested Space Hulk – all of which will be included in a series of free content updates for PC players." This announcement has more, including details on the upcoming enhanced edition of the game:

Space Hulk: Deathwing, the FPS from Streum On Studio set in the Warhammer 40K universe, continues its series of free content patches today with the Return to Olethros update. These updates are building to the launch of the Enhanced Edition on PC and consoles in Q4 2017, with all content provided free for existing and future owners of Space Hulk: Deathwing on PC. The game is available on sale at 40% off on Steam this week, from 13-16 June.

Today’s Return to Olethros update brings the well-received Special Missions mode to every Chapter in the game, in both solo and multiplayer. This mode generates randomized objectives and enemy spawns, bringing a new level of uncertainty and replayability for even the most seasoned squads of Space Hulk veterans.

We are also excited to unveil more information about the Class Customisation system that will be making its way to the Enhanced Edition. After completing a Chapter (in solo Special Missions or multiplayer), players will gain XP that contributes to earning Loot Reclusiam. These can be opened in order to gain a class-specific customisation item, as well as in-game currency to spend on unlocking individual items. These items include:

  • Armour skins and Runes – Skins give each Class a variety of striking looks, while Runes grant various passive gameplay effects, which can mixed and matched.
  • Weapon skins and Attachments - including bayonets, decals, enhanced scopes, cannon barrels, and more that affect both gameplay and weapon appearances.
  • Class Perks – offering unique, powerful passives for every class that give even more playstyle options.
  • Banners – players can show their commitment to the Emperor’s glory, by proudly placing one of a number of banners on the battlefield.

All aspects of the Loot Reclusiam and Class Customisation are earned entirely in-game, with no microtransactions. We’ll announce more upcoming features and additions as the Enhanced Edition’s release draws closer.

The Return to Olethros content update is available today, in a free download for all existing and future owners of Space Hulk: Deathwing on Steam.

Space Hulk: Deathwing Return to Olethros Launches
