Space Hulk: Deathwing Return to Olethros Launches

Streum On Studio now offers Return to Olethros
, a free content update for
Space Hulk: Deathwing
, their Warhammer 40K first-person shooter. To
celebrate, the game is on sale
on
Steam
for 40% off.
This post
outlines all that it adds, saying, "This update adds exciting new
content and features for players who dare enter the Genestealer-infested Space
Hulk – all of which will be included in a series of free content updates for PC
players." This announcement has more, including details on the upcoming enhanced
edition of the game:
Space Hulk: Deathwing, the FPS from Streum On Studio
set in the Warhammer 40K universe, continues its series of free content patches
today with the Return to Olethros update. These updates are building to the
launch of the Enhanced Edition on PC and consoles in Q4 2017, with all content
provided free for existing and future owners of Space Hulk: Deathwing on PC. The
game is available on sale at 40% off on Steam this week, from 13-16 June.
Today’s Return to Olethros update brings the well-received Special Missions mode
to every Chapter in the game, in both solo and multiplayer. This mode generates
randomized objectives and enemy spawns, bringing a new level of uncertainty and
replayability for even the most seasoned squads of Space Hulk veterans.
We are also excited to unveil more information about the Class Customisation
system that will be making its way to the Enhanced Edition. After completing a
Chapter (in solo Special Missions or multiplayer), players will gain XP that
contributes to earning Loot Reclusiam. These can be opened in order to gain a
class-specific customisation item, as well as in-game currency to spend on
unlocking individual items. These items include:
- Armour skins and Runes – Skins give each
Class a variety of striking looks, while Runes grant various passive
gameplay effects, which can mixed and matched.
- Weapon skins and Attachments - including
bayonets, decals, enhanced scopes, cannon barrels, and more that affect both
gameplay and weapon appearances.
- Class Perks – offering unique, powerful
passives for every class that give even more playstyle options.
- Banners – players can show their commitment
to the Emperor’s glory, by proudly placing one of a number of banners on the
battlefield.
All aspects of the Loot Reclusiam and Class Customisation are earned entirely
in-game, with no microtransactions. We’ll announce more upcoming features and
additions as the Enhanced Edition’s release draws closer.
The Return to Olethros content update is available today, in a free download for
all existing and future owners of Space Hulk: Deathwing on Steam.