 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

The Walking Dead VR Games Planned

[Jun 14, 2017, 9:19 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Skybound Entertainment and Skydance Interactive announce plans for multiple virtual reality games based on The Walking Dead series. The plan outlined in their press release is pretty general at this point:

Skybound Entertainment, the creator-focused multiplatform entertainment company founded by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, has partnered with Skydance Interactive, a division of Skydance Media, to develop a number of original virtual reality video games based on the expansive world of The Walking Dead universe. The Walking Dead VR game will be the inaugural co-developed title from both companies.

In a multi-year strategy, the two companies are collaborating to produce an unparalleled gaming experience that will offer millions of fans and gamers the opportunity to engage, interact, and immerse into the post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead and its characters in virtual reality. The first game will feature an entirely new setting and cast of characters, which players will experience through an innovative contextual interaction system – a first-of-its-kind for The Walking Dead in VR.

“Skydance’s ability to build worlds and tell compelling stories matches with our goal to bring The Walking Dead fans new narratives and ways to engage with the world Robert Kirkman created, while staying true to his original vision,” said Skybound Entertainment CEO David Alpert and Skybound Entertainment Managing Partner Jon Goldman in a joint statement. “Skydance Interactive is the ideal partner for the team Dan Murray has created for Skybound Interactive.”

“The Walking Dead is an iconic phenomenon and it is absolutely thrilling to work with Skybound to bring its incredibly diverse cast of characters, settings, and storylines together into a complete VR game package,” said Skydance Media Chief Executive Officer David Ellison and President and Chief Operating Officer Jesse Sisgold in a joint statement. “Our goal at Skydance Interactive is to honor the visceral world that Kirkman has created while giving The Walking Dead’s fans something to really sink their teeth into with robust games that take the franchise to a completely new level.”

The Walking Dead has expanded from an Eisner award winning comic book series to captivate audiences around the world as the #1 show on television, a blockbuster game franchise, licensing business, and ongoing publishing success.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
No PC Just Dance 2018
Space Hulk: Deathwing Return to Olethros Launches
The Walking Dead VR Games Planned
Archangel Video
It Came from E3 2017, Part 5
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Tyranny: Bastard's Wound Announced
Conan Exiles Free Expansion in August
Elite Dangerous The Return Patch Plans
Planet Coaster Summer Update This Month
Railway Empire Trailer
Bloody Zombies Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.