The Walking Dead VR Games Planned

Skybound Entertainment and Skydance Interactive announce plans for multiple
virtual reality games based on The Walking Dead series. The plan outlined in
their press release is pretty general at this point:
Skybound
Entertainment, the creator-focused multiplatform entertainment company founded
by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, has partnered with
Skydance Interactive, a division of Skydance Media, to develop a number of
original virtual reality video games based on the expansive world of The Walking
Dead universe. The Walking Dead VR game will be the inaugural co-developed title
from both companies.
In a multi-year strategy, the two companies are collaborating to produce an
unparalleled gaming experience that will offer millions of fans and gamers the
opportunity to engage, interact, and immerse into the post-apocalyptic world of
The Walking Dead and its characters in virtual reality. The first game will
feature an entirely new setting and cast of characters, which players will
experience through an innovative contextual interaction system – a
first-of-its-kind for The Walking Dead in VR.
“Skydance’s ability to build worlds and tell compelling stories matches with our
goal to bring The Walking Dead fans new narratives and ways to engage with the
world Robert Kirkman created, while staying true to his original vision,” said
Skybound Entertainment CEO David Alpert and Skybound Entertainment Managing
Partner Jon Goldman in a joint statement. “Skydance Interactive is the ideal
partner for the team Dan Murray has created for Skybound Interactive.”
“The Walking Dead is an iconic phenomenon and it is absolutely thrilling to work
with Skybound to bring its incredibly diverse cast of characters, settings, and
storylines together into a complete VR game package,” said Skydance Media Chief
Executive Officer David Ellison and President and Chief Operating Officer Jesse
Sisgold in a joint statement. “Our goal at Skydance Interactive is to honor the
visceral world that Kirkman has created while giving The Walking Dead’s fans
something to really sink their teeth into with robust games that take the
franchise to a completely new level.”
The Walking Dead has expanded from an Eisner award winning comic book series to
captivate audiences around the world as the #1 show on television, a blockbuster
game franchise, licensing business, and ongoing publishing success.