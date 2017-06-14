 
Archangel Video

[Jun 14, 2017, 9:19 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Speaking of Skydance Interactive, they offer this trailer with the first look at gameplay from Archangel, their flagship VR game. Here's word

Archangel, the first original title by Skydance Interactive, is an action-packed, story-driven shooter that was created exclusively for virtual reality. In the game, players are dropped into the cockpit of a six-story-high war-machine, a one-of-a-kind weapon that must stop a tyrannical corporation from taking over a post-apocalyptic America. Through stunningly detailed graphics, engaging storytelling techniques, and explosive action, Archangel delivers state-of-the-art VR gameplay like no other. The title will be made available on the leading VR platforms, including Oculus, Steam, Viveport, and Playstation."

