Archangel Video

Archangel, the first original title by Skydance Interactive, is an action-packed, story-driven shooter that was created exclusively for virtual reality. In the game, players are dropped into the cockpit of a six-story-high war-machine, a one-of-a-kind weapon that must stop a tyrannical corporation from taking over a post-apocalyptic America. Through stunningly detailed graphics, engaging storytelling techniques, and explosive action, Archangel delivers state-of-the-art VR gameplay like no other. The title will be made available on the leading VR platforms, including Oculus, Steam, Viveport, and Playstation."