Tyranny: Bastard's Wound Announced

[Jun 14, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 5 Comments

Paradox Interactive unveils Bastard's Wound, a new expansion coming to Tyranny, Obsidian Entertainment's role-playing game. This page has details on the pack and a teaser trailer, saying the pack is "coming soon." Coming even sooner than that is Tales from The Tiers, a new DLC pack that's now available. Here's the deal on both:

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games for good and evil players alike, today announced new content for Tyranny, the award-winning role-playing game (RPG) developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Tyranny: Bastard’s Wound will launch later this year on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs, and will offer players a new major quest line set in the mysterious illegal settlement of Bastard’s Wound. Read more about the upcoming expansion here: https://www.paradoxplaza.com/tyranny-bastards-wound

In addition, for players who can’t wait to experience new content, a new Event Pack has been released today, titled “Tales from the Tiers,” featuring new world events and expanded quests for the original Tyranny. Tales from the Tiers is available now; find it here: https://www.paradoxplaza.com/tyranny-tales-from-the-tiers

See what awaits in Bastard’s Wound in a new trailer:

