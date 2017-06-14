Tyranny: Bastard's Wound Announced

Paradox Interactive, a publisher of games for good and evil players alike, today announced new content for Tyranny, the award-winning role-playing game (RPG) developed by Obsidian Entertainment. Tyranny: Bastard’s Wound will launch later this year on Windows, Mac, and Linux PCs, and will offer players a new major quest line set in the mysterious illegal settlement of Bastard’s Wound. Read more about the upcoming expansion here: https://www.paradoxplaza.com/tyranny-bastards-wound



In addition, for players who can’t wait to experience new content, a new Event Pack has been released today, titled “Tales from the Tiers,” featuring new world events and expanded quests for the original Tyranny. Tales from the Tiers is available now; find it here: https://www.paradoxplaza.com/tyranny-tales-from-the-tiers



See what awaits in Bastard’s Wound in a new trailer: