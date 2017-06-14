 
Conan Exiles Free Expansion in August

[Jun 14, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 3 Comments

Conan Exiles is slated to launch on Xbox One Game Preview on August 16th, and Funcom celebrates the news with details and a trailer from a new free expansion that will come at the same time to both the Windows and console editions of the barbaric survival game. This trailer shows off this unnamed expansion, and here are the details:

Soon gamers on Xbox One will themselves get to experience how it feels being thrown into a naked land and be forced to survive under the open sky. Funcom today announced that Conan Exiles, the open-world survival game that sold half a million copies during its first month on PC, will be crushing its way into Xbox One Game Preview on August 16th 2017. The studio is also excited to announce that a free expansion update will launch on both PC and Xbox One on the same date. Today, Funcom released the first ever video and images from the expansion update giving players a glimpse at the entirely new region of Conan’s world they will soon get to explore.

“By releasing the free expansion update on PC and Xbox One simultaneously with the Xbox One Game Preview launch, we will provide players on both platforms with a new and fresh experience that expands the world of Conan Exiles by roughly 50% and comes complete with entirely new environments, monsters, buildings, game features, and more,” says Funcom Head of Games Lawrence Poe. “As the game is still in Early Access, everyone who has already bought or decides to buy the game while it’s still in development will get access to this massive update at no extra charge.”

Funcom is also excited to share that it will be updating Conan Exiles for the Xbox One X at a later date, taking advantage of the system’s superior hardware power to bring the world of Conan the Barbarian to life in beautiful 4K resolution.

After teasing the expansion update at E3 this week, Funcom will reveal the expansion in full later this summer. Fans are urged to follow www.conanexiles.com/expansion where new screenshots, videos, and information will be released.

