Conan Exiles Free Expansion in August

Conan Exiles
is slated to launch on Xbox One Game Preview on August 16th,
and Funcom celebrates the news with details and a trailer from a new free
expansion that will come at the same time to both the Windows and console
editions of the barbaric survival game.
This trailer
shows off
this unnamed expansion, and here are the details:
Soon gamers on Xbox One
will themselves get to experience how it feels being thrown into a naked land
and be forced to survive under the open sky. Funcom today announced that Conan
Exiles, the open-world survival game that sold half a million copies during its
first month on PC, will be crushing its way into Xbox One Game Preview on August
16th 2017. The studio is also excited to announce that a free expansion update
will launch on both PC and Xbox One on the same date. Today, Funcom released the
first ever video and images from the expansion update giving players a glimpse
at the entirely new region of Conan’s world they will soon get to explore.
“By releasing the free expansion update on PC and Xbox One simultaneously with
the Xbox One Game Preview launch, we will provide players on both platforms with
a new and fresh experience that expands the world of Conan Exiles by roughly 50%
and comes complete with entirely new environments, monsters, buildings, game
features, and more,” says Funcom Head of Games Lawrence Poe. “As the game is
still in Early Access, everyone who has already bought or decides to buy the
game while it’s still in development will get access to this massive update at
no extra charge.”
Funcom is also excited to share that it will be updating Conan Exiles for the
Xbox One X at a later date, taking advantage of the system’s superior hardware
power to bring the world of Conan the Barbarian to life in beautiful 4K
resolution.
After teasing the expansion update at E3 this week, Funcom will reveal the
expansion in full later this summer. Fans are urged to follow
www.conanexiles.com/expansion where new screenshots, videos, and information
will be released.