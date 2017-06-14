Elite Dangerous The Return Patch Plans

Frontier Developments announces plans for a version 2.4 patch coming to Elite
Dangerous
, giving everyone a few months to brace themselves for its release
in the third quarter. They call the update The Return as it centers around the
Thargoid race from the original 1984 Elite.
This trailer
accompanies the news, which includes these details:
Frontier Developments
plc (AIM: FDEV) today announced Elite Dangerous Horizons 2.4 – The Return, the
fifth update from the Elite Dangerous: Horizons season of expansions.
Since 2014 Elite Dangerous players have scoured the vast simulated Milky Way
galaxy as tensions between the Empire, Federation and Alliance have risen. With
each new discovery of artifacts, probes and relics of unknown origin, players
drew one step closer to the return of a long-lost enemy.
In 2017, the Thargoids will return in an ongoing Elite Dangerous story arc
enabled by Elite Dangerous 2.4 – The Return, bringing new threats to the galaxy
and advancing the community-driven narrative.
For gamers of the eighties and nineties, Thargoid history dates back to 1984,
when David Braben and Ian Bell created gaming’s original open-world space
adventure: Elite. The Thargoids’ eight-sided craft became an iconic threat,
challenging even the galaxy’s most Elite Commanders.
The Thargoid story is a long one, unfolding during the events of Frontier: Elite
II and Frontier: First Encounters, as well as in Elite’s published fiction.
Events in Elite Dangerous take place over fifty years since those in Frontier:
First Encounters, and today the facts about the Thargoids have been swamped by
stories, myths and legends. It has been unclear what is true and what is an
elaborate conspiracy theory… Until now.
Elite Dangerous: Horizons 2.4 – The Return continues the Horizons season with
ongoing story events that will see pilots thrust into battle against the
Thargoids for the first time in gaming’s modern age. More will be revealed in
coming months about this terrifying alien menace as humanity’s relationship with
the Thargoids evolves throughout Elite Dangerous 2.3 and 2.4, bringing a new
dynamic to the Elite Dangerous galaxy. Players will be forced to develop new
tactics and technologies of their own, or see humanity’s grip on our sectors of
the galaxy recede.
‘The Return will be a dramatic ongoing event for the Elite Dangerous galaxy,’
says Elite co-creator and Frontier CEO, David Braben. ‘Story events have hinted
at the Thargoids’ return for a long time, but the Thargoids are returning at a
moment when humanity is at its most divided. The Federation and Empire are at
each other’s throats, a second tiny human-occupied bubble has scattered
humanity’s greatest pilots, and Thargoid scout ships are drawing near. They have
already probed our space, infiltrated our starports and found humanity to be
vulnerable. What happens next will be decided by every Elite Dangerous player.’
Elite Dangerous: Horizons 2.4 – The Return will launch for all platforms in Q3
2017. Elite Dangerous is available now for PC and Xbox One, and is coming to
PlayStation 4 on June 27.