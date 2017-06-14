Planet Coaster Summer Update This Month

Frontier Developments also announces update plans for Planet Coaster, saying a
free summer update is coming to the theme park simulation on June 27th. This
will add fireworks, new visuals, new roller coasters, and more.
This video shows
off a bit of what to expect, and here are the details:
Fireworks are an
explosive new way to customize parks in Planet Coaster’s Summer Update.
Celebrate the Fourth of July, New Year, Bonfire Night or any other occasion with
the most detailed fireworks simulation ever created for a videogame. Design epic
firework displays with the new Display Sequencer, trigger them alongside other
park events, and even choreograph them to custom music! Create the ultimate
sky-high summer spectacle, or download the most explosive displays from the
Planet Coaster community.
New Video and Image Scenery unlocks the ultimate in creative customization for
Planet Coaster players. Fully customizable wall panels and screens let players
place their own images and video into Planet Coaster and create parks unlike any
other.
And give a boost to every ride with the new Flatride Sequencer and Painted
Wooden Coasters. Take total control over your favorite rides, and give your
wooden coasters a whole new look with a lick of paint.
There’s more to Create, more to Manage and more to Share in the Planet Coaster
Summer Update.
The Planet Coaster Summer Update also features:
New Rides
Iron Claw. Feel the G-force with this
classic pendulum ride, popular in parks around the world.
Blackout. This swinging ship ride is a
coaster park classic, flipping park guests upside down with an inverting
loop.
Sky Watcher. A stunning ultramodern
observation platform forged from glass and steel with a rotating cabin
offering panoramic views. A perfect centerpiece for any modern park.
New Rollercoasters
Gnarler. An all-modern train running on
wooden supports will let your guests ride rough wooden tracks in comfort and
style.
Viper One. Two 66 meter supports elevate
and inline roll at each end for a truly terrifying multi-launch coaster.
Power Up. This compact coaster with a
vertical inverting chainlift is designed for small-scale parks where land is
tight, making for a short but exhilarating ride.
De-Gen. A 21st century train on a
traditional looping track brings a coaster classic up to date.
Bolt. An old-school coaster train makes for
a rugged ride on a modern boomerang track.
New Scenarios
Miss Elly's Diner, Goldmine Tower and Starship
Hangar. Test your management skills with three new challenges.
New Scenery
Stars and Stripes Scenery Pack. Celebrate
the Fourth of July with inflatables, flags, bunting, hats and confetti in
glorious red, white and blue!