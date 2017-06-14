It's that time of year again - E3 has kicked off!



To celebrate, we've released a brand new Bloody Zombies trailer, captured on a VR headset. Take a look:



Bloody Zombies, a brand new title developed by Paw Print Games and published by nDreams, is coming to console, PC and VR headsets this year.



Team up. Bash brains. Save London.



Play a co-op brawler like you've never played before - online or locally, and with or without a VR headset. Read more here.