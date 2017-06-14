 
Bloody Zombies Trailer

[Jun 14, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - Post a Comment

Here's the E3 2017 trailer from Bloody Zombies, showing off the cel-shaded graphics in this upcoming co-op brawler. Word is:

It's that time of year again - E3 has kicked off!

To celebrate, we've released a brand new Bloody Zombies trailer, captured on a VR headset. Take a look:

Bloody Zombies, a brand new title developed by Paw Print Games and published by nDreams, is coming to console, PC and VR headsets this year.

Team up. Bash brains. Save London.

Play a co-op brawler like you've never played before - online or locally, and with or without a VR headset. Read more here.

