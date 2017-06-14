BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
A Steam page is now online for BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers, an upcoming top-down racing game that pays tributes to old school classics. This post also reveals the E3 2017 Trailer that shows off the game. Here's what they say:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 June 2017, 12:24.
Chatbear Announcements.