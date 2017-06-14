 
BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers Trailer

[Jun 14, 2017, 09:35 am ET] - 1 Comment

A Steam page is now online for BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers, an upcoming top-down racing game that pays tributes to old school classics. This post also reveals the E3 2017 Trailer that shows off the game. Here's what they say:

Get ready for some crazy racing for up to 8 players with no brakes!

If you wonder what BAFL is, ask your dad about Super Sprint, Indy Heat or Super Off Road he will tell you what single screen video game racing is all about!
Skills, Skills and pure instant fun.

BAFL is currently being developed by a small dev team and coming to your computer this fall.

