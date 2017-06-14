Out of the Blue

We wrapped up our first local heat wave of the season yesterday. Summer is still about a week off, but we managed to get three days in a row where the temperatures topped 90 degrees. There was some good luck involved, however, as the break in the weather involved a nasty thunderstorm with what was described as "penny sized" hail. My buddy devicer game a heads-up on the storm, but as I watched the radar images online with grim fascination, it broke into two parts, one of which passed to the east, and the other to the west. So thankfully this spared the Gunnar-man from a thunderstorm and my car from the hail. But more importantly, the fact that it's now 20 degrees cooler is quite a relief.