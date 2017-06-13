 
Steam Direct Begins

[Jun 13, 2017, 9:01 pm ET] - 7 Comments

A post from Valve announces the promised Steam Direct era is now upon us. They offer some details relevant to developers along with an outline of next steps for Steam. And with the end of Steam Greenlight, they discuss the fate of the some 3,400(!!) titles caught in the gears of that process:

The end of Greenlight
Last week, we disabled new submissions and voting via Greenlight and have been reviewing the remaining submissions. As of today, we've greenlit many of the remaining 3,400 titles that were remaining in Greenlight. There are a number of titles that we could not Greenlight, due to insufficient voter data or concerns about the game reported by voters. Titles that are not ultimately Greenlit may still be brought to Steam via Steam Direct, provided they meet our basic criteria of legality and appropriateness.

If you are a developer with a submission in Greenlight that was not Greenlit, you may be able to request a refund if you meet the following criteria:

  • If your current submission in Greenlight is your only submission, and it has not been Greenlit, or
  • If you have more than one submission and none of them have been Greenlit.

If one of these situations applies to you, please visit the Steam help site and select the "purchases" category to find your Greenlight submission fee purchase and request a refund.

