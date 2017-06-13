New Brothers in Arms in Development

It's not ready to make the big announcement, but we've had in development for some time a new Brothers in Arms game. It's authentic, it's got Sergeant Baker, it is the Brothers in Arms game that we all want to make, and we're doing it under our publishing label. I was really grateful when Ubisoft jumped in to help publish the original Brothers in Arms games, but as that relationship matured, I think for them they just thought the game looked pretty cool, and it was sort of a side-bet, and it turned out to be a big franchise and it became important to their business. And as that was true then they got more and more involved, and I think their interests with it were different from what we think Brothers in Arms is. We own the IP but we worked that out so that it's free and clear with Gearbox and now we can do the authentic game that Brothers in Arms fans really want. We haven't gotten to the point where we really are ready to announce it, but I think Brothers in Arms has always been strong because of its unique tactical gameplay. It's not just a raw shooter there's a lot more too it than just the skill test. But there's also a storytelling element, and we're really pushing that to new places. And our experience working with Telltale on the Tales [of Borderlands] series has taught us that you can actually make gameplay out of storytelling and you can have that be really engaging.