New Brothers in Arms in Development

Randy Pitchford spoke with Geoff Keighley at E3
, and the Gearbox boss
followed on a recent rumor
to
confirm that a new Brothers in Arms
game is in development. They are not
actually announcing anything new in the military shooter series yet, but he does
have more than a bit to say on the topic already:
It's not ready to make
the big announcement, but we've had in development for some time a new Brothers
in Arms game. It's authentic, it's got Sergeant Baker, it is the Brothers in
Arms game that we all want to make, and we're doing it under our publishing
label. I was really grateful when Ubisoft jumped in to help publish the original
Brothers in Arms games, but as that relationship matured, I think for them they
just thought the game looked pretty cool, and it was sort of a side-bet, and it
turned out to be a big franchise and it became important to their business. And
as that was true then they got more and more involved, and I think their
interests with it were different from what we think Brothers in Arms is. We own
the IP but we worked that out so that it's free and clear with Gearbox and now
we can do the authentic game that Brothers in Arms fans really want. We haven't
gotten to the point where we really are ready to announce it, but I think
Brothers in Arms has always been strong because of its unique tactical gameplay.
It's not just a raw shooter there's a lot more too it than just the skill test.
But there's also a storytelling element, and we're really pushing that to new
places. And our experience working with Telltale on the Tales [of Borderlands]
series has taught us that you can actually make gameplay out of storytelling and
you can have that be really engaging.