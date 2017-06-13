 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Malthael Joins Heroes of the Storm

[Jun 13, 2017, 9:01 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces Malthael’s Bargain is underway, an event in Heroes of the Storm that rewards playing in the MOBA with friends using heroes from the Diablo series. This celebrates the release of the latest patch for HotS, which adds Malthael from Diablo III: Reaper of Souls. This post has the patch notes, and this video has a spotlight on the abilities of the game's newest character. Here's word: "Once the Aspect of Wisdom, Malthael abandoned heaven after the Worldstone’s destruction. In secret, he had resolved to end the Eternal Conflict by becoming a Reaper of Souls and eliminating everything affected by demonic corruption, including humanity."

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Direct Begins
New Brothers in Arms in Development
LawBreakers in August; Betas This Month
Malthael Joins Heroes of the Storm
Destiny 2 and Beta Access with 1080 Cards
GTA Online: Gunrunning Released
KILLING FLOOR 2 The Summer Sideshow Begins
It Came from E3 2017, Part 3
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.