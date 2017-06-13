Malthael Joins Heroes of the Storm

|
|
Blizzard announces Malthael’s Bargain is underway, an event in Heroes of the Storm that rewards playing in the MOBA with friends using heroes from the Diablo series. This celebrates the release of the latest patch for HotS, which adds Malthael from Diablo III: Reaper of Souls. This post has the patch notes, and this video has a spotlight on the abilities of the game's newest character. Here's word: "Once the Aspect of Wisdom, Malthael abandoned heaven after the Worldstone’s destruction. In secret, he had resolved to end the Eternal Conflict by becoming a Reaper of Souls and eliminating everything affected by demonic corruption, including humanity."
