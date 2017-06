Destiny 2 and Beta Access with 1080 Cards

The GeForce website announces that purchases of a new NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 or 1080 Ti graphics card will include a free copy of, Bungie's upcoming shooter sequel. Those who cash in on this offer will also get early access to the game's PC beta. Though no one's going to bat an eye at the $550-$700 the card will set you back, you should be warned that taking advantage of this offer will also require installing the GeForce Experience software. They illustrate the news with a new trailer showing off the game in 4K at 60 frames-per-second.