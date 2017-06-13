GTA Online: Gunrunning Released

Dominate the illegal arms trade in Southern San Andreas with Gunrunning, the latest update to Grand Theft Auto: Online. Your career as a prolific arms dealer begins with the acquisition of a Bunker. These underground fortresses serve as your base of operations for all Gunrunning activities, and each one is equipped with a computer terminal to tap into the Disruption Logistics network.



Start a Setup mission as a CEO, MC President or a VIP to source supplies, then assign your employees to manufacturing weapons, researching upgrades or split their time between the two. Your stock will grow over time (and more quickly with Staff upgrades) and when ready, reap the profits from your business by moving your merchandise to interested buyers across Los Santos and Blaine County. To ease the entry into this underground network for new would-be entrepreneurs, the required collateral to register as a VIP has been lowered to a $50,000 minimum Maze Bank balance.