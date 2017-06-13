 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

GTA Online: Gunrunning Released

[Jun 13, 2017, 9:01 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Rockstar Games announces the release of the promised Gunrunning update for GTA Online, the online GTA5 hack-fest. Here's a bit on how they are lowering the bar to entry to kick this off:

Dominate the illegal arms trade in Southern San Andreas with Gunrunning, the latest update to Grand Theft Auto: Online. Your career as a prolific arms dealer begins with the acquisition of a Bunker. These underground fortresses serve as your base of operations for all Gunrunning activities, and each one is equipped with a computer terminal to tap into the Disruption Logistics network.

Start a Setup mission as a CEO, MC President or a VIP to source supplies, then assign your employees to manufacturing weapons, researching upgrades or split their time between the two. Your stock will grow over time (and more quickly with Staff upgrades) and when ready, reap the profits from your business by moving your merchandise to interested buyers across Los Santos and Blaine County. To ease the entry into this underground network for new would-be entrepreneurs, the required collateral to register as a VIP has been lowered to a $50,000 minimum Maze Bank balance.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Steam Direct Begins
New Brothers in Arms in Development
LawBreakers in August; Betas This Month
Malthael Joins Heroes of the Storm
Destiny 2 and Beta Access with 1080 Cards
GTA Online: Gunrunning Released
KILLING FLOOR 2 The Summer Sideshow Begins
It Came from E3 2017, Part 3
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.