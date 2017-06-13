 
KILLING FLOOR 2 The Summer Sideshow Begins

[Jun 13, 2017, 9:01 pm ET] - Post a Comment

TripWire Interactive announces The Summer Sideshow will kick off later today in KILLING FLOOR 2, offering the first seasonal event for the zombie shooter sequel. This trailer offers a sideshow show, and here's a bit on the goings on:

The Summer Sideshow introduces a host of new content to KILLING FLOOR 2 and new ways to play during the one-month course of its event. The centerpiece of that new content is a new circus-themed map, complete with outrageous circus freak zeds that make scary clowns look like cute cuddly puppies. There will be a new set of specific objectives for this map, entitled “The Tragic Kingdom”, which upon completion will unlock the exclusive Sideshow Hazmat Suit (good for keeping clown blood-stained cotton candy from getting stuck to players). The Tragic Kingdom is a scary place, so players will have to make good use of the two new weapons included in the update: the HZ12 Shotgun is for the Support Perk only and the Centerfire Lever Action is primarily for Sharpshooter and Multi-Perk with Gunslinger.

There will be plenty of other cosmetic items to unlock as well; over 50 different items obtainable by earning tickets during normal gameplay that can be exchanged for things like new face paints. There will be some paid cosmetic DLC as well, that players can purchase through the shop.

