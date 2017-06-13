Tropico 6 Announced

Kalypso Media announces plans to make Tropico great again with the return of
El Presidente in Tropico 6. The new installment in the island dictator series
is being developed by Limbic Entertainment and it should assume power next year for Windows, macOS, Linux, Xbox One, and
PlayStation 4. They offer an
announcement teaser
trailer to promote the game and an
extended announcement
teaser with more than 30 seconds of bonus footage at no additional cost. The
extra is from the teaser they released a couple of
weeks ago with the first hint that this announcement was coming. Here's word:
In times of political turmoil and social unrest, the people are calling out
for a visionary leader, one who will steer the fate of their country with
foresight and ingenuity. Kalypso Media is thrilled to announce El Presidente’s
glorious return in Tropico 6, launching on Windows PC, Mac, Linux, PlayStation®4
and Xbox One in 2018. Prove yourself once again as a feared dictator or a
peace-loving statesman on the island state of Tropico and shape the fate of your
nation through four distinctive eras. Face new challenges on the international
stage and always keep the needs of your people in mind, in spite of any negative
press covfefe.
Tropico 6 represents a bold new lease of life for the much-loved series, with
new developer Limbic Entertainment bringing exciting new ideas to El
Presidente’s highly-polished table, as well as a stunning new engine developed
in Unreal Engine 4. For the first time in the series, manage extensive
archipelagos, build bridges to connect your islands and establish new means of
transportation and infrastructure. Send your agents on raids to steal the
wonders of the world, including the Statue of Liberty and the Eiffel Tower.
Customize your palace at will and give election speeches from your balcony, to
win the favor of your subjects. Tropico 6 is the biggest, most beautiful and
most ambitious entry in the series’ history, with many more exciting features to
be announced in the coming weeks and months.
Features of Tropico 6
Play on large archipelagos for the first time in
the series. Manage multiple islands at the same time and adapt to various
new challenges.
Send your agents on raids to foreign lands to
steal world wonders and monuments, to add them to your collection.
Build bridges, construct tunnels and transport
your citizens and tourists in taxis, buses and aerial cable cars. Tropico 6
offers completely new transportation and infrastructure possibilities.
Customize the looks of your palace at will and
choose from various extras.
Tropico 6 features a revised research system
focusing on the political aspects of being the world’s greatest dictator.
Election speeches are back! Address the people and
make promises that you can’t possibly keep.
Cooperative and competitive multiplayer for up to
four players.