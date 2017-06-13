Monster Hunter World Announced

Introducing a brand new entry in the beloved
co-op action RPG series, Monster Hunter: World, coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox
One early 2018!
It was roughly 13 years ago when I first saw a game I would fall in love with.
The idea of venturing into the wilderness to battle menacing monsters with my
friends while wielding massive weapons was the perfect combination of all I ever
wanted out of a video game. I’ve been hooked for years and have hunted many
monsters in this addictive series, constantly marveling at what the development
team comes up with in each new game. Now with Monster Hunter: World, there will
be a fully functioning ecosystem that I can’t wait to dive into.
As illustrated in the Announcement Trailer above, this latest entry brings
hunters around the globe to a brand new world built from the ground up with
stunning visuals to support completely new ways to hunt monsters. Our
development team in Japan has created a living, breathing ecosystem of
interactive flora and fauna. This ecosystem plays a key role in every hunt,
allowing you to use natural environmental traps and even the hierarchy of the
food chain itself as part of your strategy in battle. Leading your target to its
natural predator is fantastic way to get the upper hand, if you can avoid
getting yourself into more trouble.
Also for the first time in the series, Monster Hunter: World will see a global
simultaneous launch window, along with a unified cross-region online multiplayer
server! So now you can start planning hunts with your friends, no matter where
they live.
Monster Hunter: World will be launching worldwide early 2018 on PS4 and XB1,
with a PC version coming at a later date. We can’t wait to show you more of this
beautiful world, and I’m sure you can’t wait to see more, so join me, producer
Ryozo Tsujimoto and directors Kaname Fujioka and Yuya Tokuda for a live chat
about this new project straight from E3 on Thursday June 15, at 12:30pm at
twitch.tv/capcomunity. See you there!