 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Destiny 2 in October

[Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - 1 Comment

Activision announces an October 24th release date for the PC edition of Destiny 2, saying PC beta testing of Bungie's shooter sequel is destined to begin in August. The console versions will launch on September 6th, but as was previously announced the PC will trail this "global launch." They are also now offering preorders on the Blizzard Shop, though there are no incentives to counterbalance the disincentive of buying something sight unseen. In case all this seems to PC-centric, this new trailer shows off timed exclusive PlayStation 4 content, and there's also a new Our Darkest Hour E3 2017 trailer. Here are some details outlining a complicated hierarchy of exclusives that must have kept a team of lawyers pretty busy:

Bungie and Activision Publishing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), announced the early launch date for Destiny 2 on PlayStation®4, and Xbox One (PlayStation®Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription, respectively, required for significant features, and beta access) scheduled for September 6. The PC version launch date is scheduled for October 24 and is now available to pre-order via Battle.net®, Blizzard Entertainment's online gaming service. Debuted during the E3 Sony Press Conference was Destiny 2's latest cinematic story trailer "Our Darkest Hour" featuring the ominous villain, Dominus Ghaul. The Destiny 2 console beta early access period for PlayStation 4 players who pre-ordered the game will begin July 18 at 10am PDT, while early access for Xbox One players who pre-ordered will begin on July 19 at 10am PDT. Following the pre-order early access period, the Destiny 2 console beta will open up to all PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players on July 21 at 10am PDT and will conclude at 9pm PDT on July 23. The PC beta kick off is planned for late August. Further details on the PC beta to come soon.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Tropico 6 Announced
Monster Hunter World Announced
Destiny 2 in October
Heroes of the Storm Season 2 Rewards
Far Cry 5 Trailer
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Trailers
Call of Duty: WWII Trailer
Absolver Trailer
Morning Previews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
The Crew 2 Announced
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Announced 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.