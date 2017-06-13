Destiny 2 in October

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Activision announces an October 24th release date for the PC edition of Destiny 2, saying PC beta testing of Bungie's shooter sequel is destined to begin in August. The console versions will launch on September 6th, but as was previously announced the PC will trail this "global launch." They are also now offering preorders on the Blizzard Shop, though there are no incentives to counterbalance the disincentive of buying something sight unseen. In case all this seems to PC-centric, this new trailer shows off timed exclusive PlayStation 4 content, and there's also a new Our Darkest Hour E3 2017 trailer. Here are some details outlining a complicated hierarchy of exclusives that must have kept a team of lawyers pretty busy:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 June 2017, 10:58.
Chatbear Announcements.