Heroes of the Storm Season 2 Rewards

Blizzard announces schedule and reward plans for Heroes of the Storm 2017 Season 2. The new patch is going live this week, and so will Season 2, and they say it will run through the week of September 12th. They also outline the portrait and mount rewards to commemorate your Season 1 performance. Finally, they discuss changes to personal rank adjustments and Team League queue times:
