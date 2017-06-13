 
Heroes of the Storm Season 2 Rewards

[Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces schedule and reward plans for Heroes of the Storm 2017 Season 2. The new patch is going live this week, and so will Season 2, and they say it will run through the week of September 12th. They also outline the portrait and mount rewards to commemorate your Season 1 performance. Finally, they discuss changes to personal rank adjustments and Team League queue times:

With the introduction of our second 2017 season, we will be introducing following changes to the Ranked Play system:

  • Personal Rank Adjustments:
    • We’ve lessened personal rank point adjustments in Hero and Team League. This will allow players’ ranks to move more quickly during streaks of wins or losses.
  • Team League:
    • When average queue times for 2-player parties in Team League become lengthy, the leaders from additional 2-player parties attempting to enter the queue will see a warning message that they may be in for a long wait.
      • When this occurs, those party leaders can choose to enter the lengthy queue if they are willing to wait, or cancel the queue to find additional party members and get a match more quickly.

So, in short, we’re going to leave things as they are for now and continue working toward addressing the duo queue versus trio problem in Team League, which is the root of the majority of Team League match quality problems. We’ll keep you updated with updates as we have them. Good luck on the ladder!

