Far Cry 5 Trailer

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Here's the E3 2017 trailer from Far Cry 5, debuting gameplay from the next installment in the shooter series (thanks Hypothermia). There's more on the game on UbiBlog, where they outline details about extra ways to spend money on the game with collector's editions and a season pass. Here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 June 2017, 10:58.
Chatbear Announcements.