Far Cry 5 Trailer

[Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - 1 Comment

Here's the E3 2017 trailer from Far Cry 5, debuting gameplay from the next installment in the shooter series (thanks Hypothermia). There's more on the game on UbiBlog, where they outline details about extra ways to spend money on the game with collector's editions and a season pass. Here's word:

On February 27, Far Cry 5 will give you the chance to build a resistance and save Hope County, Montana, from the predations of fanatical doomsday cult The Project at Eden’s Gate. And when it arrives, fans on the hunt for collectibles can snag a collector’s edition packed with exclusive items designed to evoke Hope County – along with the game and its Season Pass.

The Hope County, MT Collector’s Case is available for pre-order exclusively from the Ubisoft Store. In addition to the Gold Edition of Far Cry 5 – which includes the Season Pass for access to future expansions, as well as a Digital Deluxe Pack that adds new vehicles, weapons, and outfits – the Collector’s Case includes a Deer Skull Trophy that measures 17.72 inches (45cm) wide, an exclusive Steelbook case, the official Far Cry 5 soundtrack, and a double-sided tourist map of Hope County.

Far Cry 5 will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on February 27, with enhancements for Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. For more on Far Cry 5 and the rest of Ubisoft’s E3 lineup, keep your eye on UbiBlog.

