Far Cry 5 Trailer

On February 27, Far Cry 5 will give you the chance to build a resistance and save Hope County, Montana, from the predations of fanatical doomsday cult The Project at Eden’s Gate. And when it arrives, fans on the hunt for collectibles can snag a collector’s edition packed with exclusive items designed to evoke Hope County – along with the game and its Season Pass.



The Hope County, MT Collector’s Case is available for pre-order exclusively from the Ubisoft Store. In addition to the Gold Edition of Far Cry 5 – which includes the Season Pass for access to future expansions, as well as a Digital Deluxe Pack that adds new vehicles, weapons, and outfits – the Collector’s Case includes a Deer Skull Trophy that measures 17.72 inches (45cm) wide, an exclusive Steelbook case, the official Far Cry 5 soundtrack, and a double-sided tourist map of Hope County.



Far Cry 5 will be available on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on February 27, with enhancements for Xbox One X and PS4 Pro. For more on Far Cry 5 and the rest of Ubisoft’s E3 lineup, keep your eye on UbiBlog.