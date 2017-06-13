Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Trailers

Two E3 2017 trailers show off Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, the wartorn
RPG sequel in the works at TaleWorlds Entertainment. The game boasts combat
improvements, and the clips show off the new sergeant system with a look at
cavalry sergeant gameplay
and horse archer sergeant
gameplay. They accompany the clips with details on these battle and combat
improvements:
TaleWorlds Entertainment has released two videos showing an
extended look at the large-scale, epic combat in their upcoming follow-up to
Mount & Blade: Warband – Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord.
KEY BATTLE IMPROVEMENTS
Battles are at the very core of the series and play better than ever in the
latest installment.
Advanced Formations – Merge and split
forces at your behest, with intuitive but powerful control over the
movement, form and behavior of every unit! Order heavy infantry to hold
together, shoulder-to-shoulder in a slowly advancing but near impenetrable
shield wall; or launch your cavalry in lightning charges using the skein
formation.
Battlefield AI – AI commanders can execute
complex tactics, utilizing the advanced formation options to present a
formidable challenge. Their behavior is drawn from actual historical
tacticians, for example Alexander the great, who used his superior cavalry
forces to rout their counterparts in the opposing army, before delivering a
crushing blow to the enemy’s main force. This not only creates the feeling
of an authentic medieval battle but also proves effective in-game, as in
reality.
Sergeant System – Commanders now designate
units to other lords in battle, including the player! Execute the orders
issued by your commander throughout the fight, and use your own instincts to
do your part and help secure victory on the field of battle. Lead the horse
archers as they skirmish and harass the enemy to disrupt their lines before
your allies finish them off, or take control of the cavalry and charge into
the fray to devastate entire units at once!
KEY COMBAT UPDATES
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord also features greatly updated combat, which builds
on previous installments in a number of ways while retaining its intuitive,
direction-based core that made it so popular among players.
Directional Shield Blocking and Shield Bash
– These two features revitalize the sword & board gameplay, making it a more
engaging experience than ever before! Blocking in the wrong direction will
not necessarily get you killed but it will cause your shield to break
faster, leaving you defenseless against missiles and vulnerable against
multiple foes. Shield bashing, a highly requested feature, temporarily stuns
your opponent and knocks them back, lowering their defenses and giving you
room to breathe.
Attack Chaining – Swings that complete
their motion can now be chained into follow-up attacks which can catch your
opponent off-guard after a miss. Unbalanced weapons such as hammers and axes
also use the momentum of the first swing for a faster follow-up!
Improved Animations and Combat Engine –
Huge effort has gone into making Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord’s combat as
fluid and visually appealing as possible. Damage dealt is now calculated
with a great degree of physical depth, factoring in the weight distribution
of every individual weapon. This means that whether you are executing a
perfectly timed thrust while thundering towards a hapless archer on
horseback or shooting an arrow across the battlefield to whittle down your
opponent’s infantry forces before the melee, the game will understand all of
the forces involved and produce consistent, realistic and satisfying results
every time.