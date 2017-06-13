 
Call of Duty: WWII Trailer

[Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Call of Duty: WWII reveals multiplayer gameplay from the upcoming World War II shooter. This is more cinematics than gameplay, and in spite of the title, there's not so much as a "f**k you" from an opponent to convey that what we're seeing is multiplayer. Here's the description that accompanies the trailer:

Fast-paced, grounded combat returns in Call of Duty®: WWII Multiplayer. Armed with an arsenal of iconic Allied and Axis weaponry, players are immersed in brutal gameplay as they fight to liberate a continent in the throes of tyranny.

The new Divisions feature redefines how players invest in their MP career, giving them the chance to choose from five divisions, each with their own specialized training and weapons skills. In War Mode, an entirely fresh Call of Duty experience, players must works as a team and fight for control through multiple strategic objectives.

