Absolver Trailer

[Jun 13, 2017, 10:21 am ET] - 1 Comment

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Sloclap offer a new trailer from Absolver, their upcoming melee combat game. They promise the chance to get in touch with your inner Jackie Chan with the "stagger style" combat shown in the clip. They say the game is due for Windows and PlayStation 4 on August 29th, and in the meantime urge everyone to head over to this page to register for the closed beta test. Here's more on the game:

Absolver is an intense online combat experience featuring real-time flow of attacks, dodges, feints and counters, with all aspects of gameplay customizable, including combat styles, weapons and even individual attack sequences in the player's Combat Deck.

Absolver puts players behind the mask of a Prospect, who has taken a sacred vow and chosen to join the Absolvers, an elite corps of combatants fighting to maintain stability in the world. Monitored by the Guides, the new rulers of the fallen Adal Empire, players will wander these forsaken lands and encounter other Prospects online in order to learn their place in this world and eventually become Absolvers. Along the way, they will learn new combat styles and attacks, and acquire better weapons, powers and armor.

