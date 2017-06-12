The Crew 2 Announced

Having previously created an open-world playground for four-wheeled vehicles that spanned the roadways and off-roadways of the USA, the developers at Ivory Tower set their sights on the sky and the sea. Enter The Crew 2, the next iteration of the open-world driving playground, which will introduce bikes, boats, and airplanes to a fully redesigned map of the USA. The Crew 2 is scheduled to release early next year for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with enhancements for the PS4 Pro and Scorpio.



In order to optimize the open world for land, sea, and air vehicles, The Crew 2 will feature a completely redesigned map. Now you won’t just be able to drive across the Rocky Mountains – you’ll be able to soar through the clouds high above their majestic peaks. You won’t just off-road alongside the mighty Mississippi River, you’ll also speed down its waterways in a powerboat. The ability to switch between vehicle types on the fly opens up whole new realms of exploration, whether you’re flying through the Grand Canyon or motorbiking through the man-made canyons of New York City.



All throughout Motornation, as this land of vehicular freedom is officially called, you’ll find competitions and challenges waiting to test your skills. Furthermore, you’ll be able to capture and share your accomplishments with the press of a button, so you can throw down the gauntlet for your friends or just show off the cool stuff you’ve done.



It’s not just friends you’ll want to impress, however. There are four different motorsports families that you’ll meet and interact with, including street racers, pro racers, off-road experts, and freestylers. You’ll visit each group’s headquarters, where you’ll be able to acquire new rides and customize them. New rides and customization items can also be gained through competition or chance encounters, and you can take your time tweaking them any way you like in your own personal HQ.



Players who have spent time cruising the country in The Crew will be eligible for the Crew Rewards Program, a dedicated program to thank them for their support by offering up to 18 vehicles for their future journey in The Crew 2.



The Crew 2 is slated for release in early 2018 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with enhancements for the PS4 Pro and Scorpio. For more on The Crew 2 and all the other Ubisoft games announced at E3, stay tuned to UbiBlog.