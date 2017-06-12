The Crew 2 Announced

UbiBlog announces The Crew 2, saying the sequel to the open world driving
game will come to PC and consoles early next year.
This trailer offers
a cinematic look, and the announcement stresses an even more freewheeling
adventure awaits this time. Here's word:
Having previously created an
open-world playground for four-wheeled vehicles that spanned the roadways and
off-roadways of the USA, the developers at Ivory Tower set their sights on the
sky and the sea. Enter The Crew 2, the next iteration of the open-world driving
playground, which will introduce bikes, boats, and airplanes to a fully
redesigned map of the USA. The Crew 2 is scheduled to release early next year
for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with enhancements for the PS4 Pro and Scorpio.
In order to optimize the open world for land, sea, and air vehicles, The Crew 2
will feature a completely redesigned map. Now you won’t just be able to drive
across the Rocky Mountains – you’ll be able to soar through the clouds high
above their majestic peaks. You won’t just off-road alongside the mighty
Mississippi River, you’ll also speed down its waterways in a powerboat. The
ability to switch between vehicle types on the fly opens up whole new realms of
exploration, whether you’re flying through the Grand Canyon or motorbiking
through the man-made canyons of New York City.
All throughout Motornation, as this land of vehicular freedom is officially
called, you’ll find competitions and challenges waiting to test your skills.
Furthermore, you’ll be able to capture and share your accomplishments with the
press of a button, so you can throw down the gauntlet for your friends or just
show off the cool stuff you’ve done.
It’s not just friends you’ll want to impress, however. There are four different
motorsports families that you’ll meet and interact with, including street
racers, pro racers, off-road experts, and freestylers. You’ll visit each group’s
headquarters, where you’ll be able to acquire new rides and customize them. New
rides and customization items can also be gained through competition or chance
encounters, and you can take your time tweaking them any way you like in your
own personal HQ.
Players who have spent time cruising the country in The Crew will be eligible
for the Crew Rewards Program, a dedicated program to thank them for their
support by offering up to 18 vehicles for their future journey in The Crew 2.
The Crew 2 is slated for release in early 2018 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, with
enhancements for the PS4 Pro and Scorpio. For more on The Crew 2 and all the
other Ubisoft games announced at E3, stay tuned to UbiBlog.