XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Announced

2K Games announces XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, a new expansion for XCOM 2 coming to Firaxis' strategy sequel on August 29th. Word is: "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen greatly expands upon the XCOM 2 campaign by adding three new resistance factions, each with its own Hero class, to aid XCOM in its fight to liberate Earth. ADVENT, in its bid to recapture the Commander, responds by deploying a deadly new enemy force called the “Chosen.” The expansion also includes other new enemies, missions, environments and increased depth in strategic gameplay." The launch trailer accompanies the news, and here's word:
