XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Announced

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen greatly expands upon the XCOM 2 campaign. ADVENT, in its bid to recapture the Commander, has deployed a deadly new enemy force called the “Chosen.” To aid XCOM in its fight to liberate Earth, players will have access to three new resistance factions, each with their own Hero class. The expansion also includes other new enemies, missions, environments and increased depth of strategic gameplay.

2K Games announces , a new expansion for XCOM 2 coming to Firaxis' strategy sequel on August 29th. The launch trailer accompanies the news