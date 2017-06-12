 
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Announced

[Jun 12, 2017, 9:00 pm ET] - Post a Comment

2K Games announces XCOM 2: War of the Chosen, a new expansion for XCOM 2 coming to Firaxis' strategy sequel on August 29th. Word is: "XCOM 2: War of the Chosen greatly expands upon the XCOM 2 campaign by adding three new resistance factions, each with its own Hero class, to aid XCOM in its fight to liberate Earth. ADVENT, in its bid to recapture the Commander, responds by deploying a deadly new enemy force called the “Chosen.” The expansion also includes other new enemies, missions, environments and increased depth in strategic gameplay." The launch trailer accompanies the news, and here's word:

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen greatly expands upon the XCOM 2 campaign. ADVENT, in its bid to recapture the Commander, has deployed a deadly new enemy force called the “Chosen.” To aid XCOM in its fight to liberate Earth, players will have access to three new resistance factions, each with their own Hero class. The expansion also includes other new enemies, missions, environments and increased depth of strategic gameplay.

