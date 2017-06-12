 
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Announced

[Jun 12, 2017, 9:00 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Age of Empires website announces Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, a remastered version of the classic real-time strategy game in development at Forgotten Empires. They don't have a release date yet, but urge those interested to head over and sign up for beta testing. Here's a trailer and here's word:

We are so excited to finally be able to announce our latest project to you all! Allow me to introduce Age of Empires: Definitive Edition!!

We have put a ton of cool new stuff in this 4K remastered version of our original game. Including all upgraded art assets, completely new narration throughout, and hundreds of new and rebuilt sound effects! The game will include single player and multiplayer modes, as well as a classic mode for when you just need to get the look and feel of that good ol’ AoE!

Now I hate to say it, but you can’t get your hands on the full game quite yet… You can however sign up for our Beta program, and help us get the feedback we need to make this game be the best it can be! Click here to sign up for our Age of Empires Insider Program for more information on the Beta!

