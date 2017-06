State of Decay 2 Next Spring

Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive. 18 months after the zombie apocalypse, the military abandons a refugee camp in small-town America. Those left behind must band together to survive the fall of civilization and the rise of the undead. In State of Decay 2, itís up to you to gather survivors, build a community, and redefine what it means to survive.

The State of Decay 2 website now offers the E3 2017 trailer for, showing off the upcoming zombie sequel in four full Ks of resolutions (thanks Acleacius). The clip shows off survivors running from zombies, which seems to inevitably lead to running into more zombies. It also narrows the game's release window, saying it's due in spring 2018. Here's the description: