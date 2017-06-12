 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

State of Decay 2 Next Spring

[Jun 12, 2017, 9:00 pm ET] - 3 Comments

The State of Decay 2 website now offers the E3 2017 trailer for State of Decay 2, showing off the upcoming zombie sequel in four full Ks of resolutions (thanks Acleacius). The clip shows off survivors running from zombies, which seems to inevitably lead to running into more zombies. It also narrows the game's release window, saying it's due in spring 2018. Here's the description:

Xbox One and Windows 10 Exclusive. 18 months after the zombie apocalypse, the military abandons a refugee camp in small-town America. Those left behind must band together to survive the fall of civilization and the rise of the undead. In State of Decay 2, it’s up to you to gather survivors, build a community, and redefine what it means to survive.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
The Crew 2 Announced
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen Announced
Skull & Bones Announced
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Announced
State of Decay 2 Next Spring
Steep Expansion Plans
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailers
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Trailer
Alan Wake: American Nightmare Giveaway
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
It Came from E3 2017, Part 2
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.