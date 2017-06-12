State of Decay 2 Next Spring

|
The State of Decay 2 website now offers the E3 2017 trailer for State of Decay 2, showing off the upcoming zombie sequel in four full Ks of resolutions (thanks Acleacius). The clip shows off survivors running from zombies, which seems to inevitably lead to running into more zombies. It also narrows the game's release window, saying it's due in spring 2018. Here's the description:
