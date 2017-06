Steep Expansion Plans

Having given players the chance to ski, snowboard, paraglide, and wingsuit around the massive open worlds of the Alps and Alaska, Steep is planning a trip to new locations to take on new challenges in honor of the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games. In partnership with the International Olympic Committee, Steep Road to the Olympics will let players loose in South Korea and Japan to participate in Olympic events and explore gorgeous new environments. Road to the Olympics will release on December 5 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Additional information on bundled versions of the game will be coming soon.



It wouldn’t be the Olympics without official Olympic events, so the expansion will include Downhill, Slopestyle, Halfpipe, Giant Slalom, Super G, and Big Air. There will also be some unique challenges to keep things fresh as you choose a country to represent and test your skills against players around the world. And for those thirsty for the legendary powder of Japan, there will be plenty of space to find your own lines, set challenges for your friends, record your highlights, and share them with the Steep community.



The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Winter Games don’t kick off until next February, but Steep fans will be able to drop into the competition when Steep Road to the Olympics comes out for PC, PS4, Xbox One on December 5. For more on all of Ubisoft’s announcements from E3 2017, check out UbiBlog’s comprehensive coverage.