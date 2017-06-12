Steep Expansion Plans

|
UbiBlog has details on the Steep Extreme Pack, DLC that adds even more extremeness to the winter sports game, saying this will arrive June 27th, whether or not it snows. They offer some details on the rocket wingsuit and other additions this will bring. Most of those will have to be left behind for the expansion that follows, as UbiBlog also reveals plans for an Olympics expansion, focusing on events where rockets are frowned upon. This is coming December 5th, whether or not it snows, and for now they offer this trailer and these details:
