Beyond Good and Evil 2 Trailers

Here is the E3 2017
Trailer from Beyond Good and Evil 2, showing off the upcoming adventure
prequel set in space, where nobody can hear you say that you may need hypersleep
to wait out this game's development. For the bigger picture, there is also
this video with the
complete presentation of the game at the show. Finally, for the real nitty
gritty,
UbiBlog points to this
video where Michel Ancel helps break down what we're seeing in the first
trailer. Here's word:
The world – or rather worlds – of Beyond Good &
Evil are back on the horizon with the unveiling of Beyond Good and Evil 2, a
prequel and spiritual successor to the beloved 2003 classic. Helmed once again
by developer Michel Ancel, Beyond Good and Evil 2 invites players to explore
System 3, a vast solar system and a hub of interstellar colonization and
commerce in the 24th century – and fans have a chance to help shape it by taking
a role in the development process.
System 3, as it turns out, is a place where limited resources are viciously
warred over by various private enterprises. The struggle for survival amid a
rich milieu of evolved species and diverse cultures from Old Earth creates an
ideal environment for space piracy, as a new generation of captains rise up to
carve out a piece of the galaxy for themselves.
As you rise from lowly pirate to legendary captain, you’ll traverse System 3 at
light speed to explore freely on your own or with friends. Presenting its solar
system as a massive, seamless online environment, Beyond Good and Evil 2 gives
players the chance to dive into the foundations of the franchise’s universe
while traveling between diverse planets and moons in search of adventure.
“We know the expectations for Beyond Good and Evil 2 are enormous,” says
Creative Director Michel Ancel. “We’re creating a sci-fi space opera, a game
where players fight for freedom alongside unforgettable characters and explore a
stunning and vast solar system, all while capturing the spirit of Beyond Good
and Evil.”
Ancel wants your help to do it, too. The Beyond Good and Evil 2 team at Ubisoft
Montpellier is looking for fans to help by sharing ideas and feedback, and
encourage players to sign up now for the
Space Monkey Program.