Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Pathfinder- Kingmaker by Owlcat Games — Kickstarter. "Pathfinder:
Kingmaker is based on Paizo’s award-winning Pathfinder Adventure Path of the
same name. You certainly don’t need to be familiar with the story, but if
you are, you will encounter characters you know and love. Either way, you
will experience a host of brand-new events, companions, allies, and threats
that expand and enhance the original Adventure Path. With help from Paizo
and their authors, the story and quests have been expanded by RPG writer
Chris Avellone and the Owlcat team, allowing for even more adventure in the
already rich narrative of the Stolen Lands." Thanks MoreLuckThanSkill.