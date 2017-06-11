 
The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein Leaks?

[Jun 11, 2017, 12:59 pm ET] - 2 Comments

This post on NeoGAF shows an ad for The Evil Within 2 they say was appearing for a while on Reddit. Since such text ads just look like other Reddit posts, this wouldn't be that hard to fake, but the posters there and PCGamesN are convinced it is legit, and that the official announcement of the horror sequel will be part of Bethesda's E3 presentation. Speaking of Bethesda, PCGamesN also notes another possible leak, saying an ad for Wolfenstein: The New Colossus appeared on Amazon for a while before being pulled. If a new game in the WW2 shooter series is announced, it will make good on rumors that first popped up a couple of years ago. We'll know soon enough, as Bethesda's E3 presser is tonight, or technically tomorrow for us east-coasters, as it's conveniently slated for midnight eastern time.

