Origin Access Free This Week

[Jun 11, 2017, 12:59 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Origin Access is currently free to all, allowing the chance to sample this subscription service that allows access to EA games on Origin. This offer expires in eight days, and it's not clear if this can be combined with the seven-day free trials they have offered for some time now. Thanks DSOGaming, where they offer warnings on how to avoid ending up getting charged for this.

