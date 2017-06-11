Anthem Revealed

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
EA reveals Anthem is the new project in the works at BioWare, saying this is an outgrowth of a new SEED program, which is named for their new "Search for Extraordinary Experiences Division." They offer this trailer about SEED, and an Anthem teaser site has an Anthem teaser trailer that cranks up the Inception booms. They promise a full trailer for this later today. In the meantime, here's the description from the tease: "In Anthem™, a new game from EA's BioWare studio, explore a landscape of primeval beauty, confront the dangers you find, and grow in power with every step."
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 11 June 2017, 15:13.
Chatbear Announcements.