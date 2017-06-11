 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar in September

[Jun 11, 2017, 12:59 pm ET] - 5 Comments

EA showed off Battlefield 1 at EA Play, offering a new trailer from In the Name of the Tsar, saying the Tsar Wars expansion for the World War I shooter is coming in September. They also unleash a trenchful of details on further plans for the game in what they are calling a summer of Battlefield:

At EA PLAY, we revealed a slew of Battlefield™ 1 news.

  • Later in June, owners of Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass will get access to the Nivelle Nights map, followed by the Prise de Tahure map in July.
  • On the back of the release of Prise de Tahure, we’ll begin Premium Trials. When active, Premium Trials will give all players access to maps exclusive to Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners. Furthermore, Premium Friends will be available until Gamescom. Premium Friends lets Premium Pass owners bring their friends in to play on the new maps their friends normally can’t access.
  • Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar – the most extensive Battlefield expansion pack so far – will release in September.
  • The third expansion pack, Turning Tides, will be released in December 2017, followed by Apocalypse in early 2018.
  • We’re very excited to bring a competitive experience to the 20 million players of Battlefield 1 and can’t wait to share more with you, our community, at Gamescom in August.
  • The CTE (Community Test Environment) will be available on consoles soon. The CTE is a Battlefield 1 environment where involved players can help us test new features, improved/changed content, and experiments that aren’t yet (and may never be) ready for public release.

Make sure to login to Battlefield 1 frequently during the following weeks to catch all events and giveaways. Here’s what’s coming up in-game in the first part of the Summer:

  • 2XP event: Get double XP between June 10 – 11 to rank up faster.
  • Scraps giveaway: Earn 50 extra Scraps each day you login between June 10 – 11.
  • Battlepack giveaway: Login between June 10 – 11 and get a free Battlepack.
  • “Call to Action” mission: Play, complete, and win 3 matches of Operations between June 10 and June 18. The “Bronze” Dog Tag and a Squad XP Boost await those who succeed.
  • And yes, this is only the beginning. Stay tuned for more updates.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
The Evil Within 2 and Wolfenstein Leaks?
Origin Access Free This Week
A Way Out Announced
Anthem Revealed
Star Wars Battlefront II May Feature Microtransactions
Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar in September
Steam Top 10
It Came from E3 2017, Part 0
Sunday Consolidation
Sunday Mobilization
Sunday Tech Bits
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Leak
VR Theme Park Rides
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Trailer
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Tech Bits 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.