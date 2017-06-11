Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar in September

EA showed off Battlefield 1 at EA Play, offering
a new trailer from
In the Name of the Tsar,
saying the Tsar Wars expansion for the World War I shooter is coming in
September. They also unleash a trenchful of details on further plans for the
game in what they are calling
a summer of Battlefield:
At EA PLAY, we revealed a slew of
Battlefield™ 1 news.
On the back of the release of Prise de Tahure,
we’ll begin Premium Trials. When active, Premium Trials will give all
players access to maps exclusive to Battlefield 1 Premium Pass owners.
Furthermore,
Premium Friends will
be available until Gamescom. Premium Friends lets Premium Pass owners bring
their friends in to play on the new maps their friends normally can’t
access.
We’re very excited to bring a competitive
experience to the 20 million players of Battlefield 1 and can’t wait to
share more with you, our community, at Gamescom in August.
The CTE (Community Test Environment) will be
available on consoles soon. The CTE is a Battlefield 1 environment where
involved players can help us test new features, improved/changed content,
and experiments that aren’t yet (and may never be) ready for public release.
Make sure to login to Battlefield 1 frequently during the following weeks to
catch all events and giveaways. Here’s what’s coming up in-game in the first
part of the Summer:
2XP event: Get double XP between June 10 – 11 to
rank up faster.
Scraps giveaway: Earn 50 extra Scraps each day you
login between June 10 – 11.
Battlepack giveaway: Login between June 10 – 11
and get a free Battlepack.
“Call to Action” mission: Play, complete, and win
3 matches of Operations between June 10 and June 18. The “Bronze” Dog Tag
and a Squad XP Boost await those who succeed.
And yes, this is only the beginning. Stay tuned
for more updates.