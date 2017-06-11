Out of the Blue

 
[Jun 11, 2017, 12:58 pm ET] - 2 Comments

R.I.P.: Adam West, Straight-Faced Star of TV's 'Batman,' Dies at 88. Farewell, old chum. I'm dancing the Batusi in your honor.

Play: Idlers And Dungeons.
Links: How Adam West played a prank using his local phone book. Thanks The Flying Penguin.
That Time Adam West, TV's 'Batman', Also Advocated For Videogames.
Media: StarCrafts Season 5 Ep 20 Orders Are Orders.
Wendy, get out of the pool.
Pandamonium as a lady just tries to do her job.

