Star Wars Battlefront II Trailer Leak

EA Play 2017 gets underway later today, getting out ahead of E3 with a look at the games in development at Electronic Arts. One of the game's they will be showing is Star Wars Battlefront II, but it seemed their new gameplay trailer has leaked in advance of the event (thanks PCGamesN). The clip shows off an Assault on Theed map and Darth Maul, Rey, and Boba Fett as playable characters.

