VR Theme Park Rides is a fun collection of twelve exciting VR-experiences featuring classic and thrilling theme park rides. Catering to enthusiasts of all experience levels, the collection includes something for everyone. Thrill-seekers will enjoy rides that hurl you through the air, while casual players will enjoy ground-based rides and the creepy castle of terror. Skip the line and step right up! No tickets required!



FEATURED GAMES

Castle Of Terror : Go for a scary ride in the creepy castle of terror

Wind Seeker : Do a vertical climb and go round in circles

Bumper Cars : The classic must-do ride at any theme park

Trumble Bug : A gentle and relaxing ground-based ride

Troika Trove : A real spinner with rapid turns for the daring

Roller Coaster : No theme park is complete without it!

Angry Octopus : The angry octopus invites you on a thrilling whirl

Super Flyer : Hang on tight for a breathtaking aerial experience

Awesome Airplane : No mercy in the skies as you rotate 360 degrees

Cliff Hanger : Your need for speed guaranteed

Little Teacup : The classic ride to those with fear of heights

Ferris Wheel : Up, up and up you go!