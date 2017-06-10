 
VR Theme Park Rides

[Jun 10, 2017, 10:27 am ET] - 4 Comments

Roller coasters make you queasy? Do you find virtual reality nauseous? Then get ready to double-upchuck with the release of VR Theme Park Rides, which is now available on Steam for HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift. Here's a trailer and here's word:

VR Theme Park Rides is a fun collection of twelve exciting VR-experiences featuring classic and thrilling theme park rides. Catering to enthusiasts of all experience levels, the collection includes something for everyone. Thrill-seekers will enjoy rides that hurl you through the air, while casual players will enjoy ground-based rides and the creepy castle of terror. Skip the line and step right up! No tickets required!

FEATURED GAMES

  • Castle Of Terror : Go for a scary ride in the creepy castle of terror
  • Wind Seeker : Do a vertical climb and go round in circles
  • Bumper Cars : The classic must-do ride at any theme park
  • Trumble Bug : A gentle and relaxing ground-based ride
  • Troika Trove : A real spinner with rapid turns for the daring
  • Roller Coaster : No theme park is complete without it!
  • Angry Octopus : The angry octopus invites you on a thrilling whirl
  • Super Flyer : Hang on tight for a breathtaking aerial experience
  • Awesome Airplane : No mercy in the skies as you rotate 360 degrees
  • Cliff Hanger : Your need for speed guaranteed
  • Little Teacup : The classic ride to those with fear of heights
  • Ferris Wheel : Up, up and up you go!

