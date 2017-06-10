|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Roller coasters make you queasy? Do you find virtual reality nauseous? Then get ready to double-upchuck with the release of VR Theme Park Rides, which is now available on Steam for HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift. Here's a trailer and here's word:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 10 June 2017, 21:46.
Chatbear Announcements.