Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Trailer

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an imaginative side-scrolling RPG that takes place in 18th century England, an era when people’s lives changed dramatically with the ushering in of the Industrial Revolution. Players will take on the role of Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s demonic curse, which is slowly turning her skin to crystal. As the curse matures, Miriam drifts into a mysterious coma and awakens ten years later as a castle appears and Hell is resurrected. Now, she must travel to the castle to hunt and kill its summoner, Gebel, battling his demons as she searches for a way to stop the curse.



The trailer released today showcases an eerie new map, Church, with improved environments over earlier demos. It also demonstrates added skills for Miriam including Spear Throw, Resist Holy and Optimizer, as she uses new weapons including her Whip, Rapier and Katana to challenge a never-before-seen boss, Bloodless. Witness the bloody battle here: https://youtu.be/kTVYb6xeUcU